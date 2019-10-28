DTR Medical is engaged in the design and manufacture of single-use surgical instruments for general and specialist surgical procedures

Image: Innovia Medical acquires UK-based surgical instruments-maker. Photo: Courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay

US-based Innovia Medical has announced the acquisition of DTR Medical, a company that specialises in the design and manufacture of single-use surgical instruments for general and specialist surgical procedures, for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Swansea, Wales, the UK, DTR Medical was founded in 2005. It manufactures its own branded single-use surgical instruments and also offers cleanroom contract manufacturing services for a wide range of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.

Innovia Medical CEO Terry Meredith said: “Since their founding in 2005, DTR Medical have established themselves as a multi-award winning manufacturer of quality and innovative single-use instruments. Exporting to over 30 countries they have built their reputation on consistently high product quality alongside their exceptional customer service.”

“The strategic acquisition of DTR Medical will further strengthen Innovia’s global position in the ENT and Ophthalmic market; in addition, providing new opportunities in areas such as Gynaecology and General Surgery.”

DTR Medical offers products for a range of categories

It manufactures devices related to dermatology, ENT, general surgery, orthopaedic, gynaecology, neurosurgical and ophthalmic categories. Some of its flagship products include the Rotating Biopsy Punch, Frazier Suction Handle, Tibbs Arterial Cannula and Ear Specula.

DTR Medical founder Richard Salvage said: “The team at DTR Medical are dedicated to providing outstanding customer service, alongside high quality products that deliver clinical value and improved patient outcomes. It was important for us to find a partner who shared and respected the same core values, whilst providing the opportunity to take our vision to new markets.”

Innovia Medical is a group of specialty surgical companies that help delivering patient care and improve clinical outcomes.

In June, Innovia Medical had acquired Medical Device Resource (MD Resource), a Livermore, California-based manufacturer and distributor of liposuction and fat transfer systems for the plastic and cosmetic surgery markets.

The company is expected to supplement Innovia’s existing line with their liposuction cannulas, surgical tubing, garments, and the AquaVage for fat collection.