The deal will enable Innova to add personal protection products to its Covid total solution offering

Innova Medical has acquired N95 respirators manufacturer Pacific PPE. (Credit: Innova Medical Group, Inc)

Innova Medical Group, a provider of rapid antigen tests and Covid-19 testing solutions, has acquired US-based company Pacific PPE (3PE) for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Pomona, California, 3PE is involved in the designing, manufacturing and distribution of N95 and other face masks for personal protection.

The acquisition will allow Innova to add personal protection products to its Covid total solution offering.

3PE is said to use fully automated processes in the development and manufacturing of ergonomically designed N95 particulate respirators.

At present, the company is manufacturing various models, including two CDC NIOSH-certified N95 respirator models at its facility in Pomona.

3PE’s products are said to have passed the FFP2 grade respirator tests at BSI, the national standards body of the UK.

The company is also planning to file the 510(k) premarket notification for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to manufacture and sell 3-ply medical masks in the US.

Innova Medical Group president and CEO Daniel Elliott said: “This acquisition demonstrates Innova’s continued commitment to helping the world fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are very proud of the quality of 3PE’s products and we are confident that our proven ability to scale production of medical devices will enable these comfortable masks to be available globally at an affordable price point to help protect lives and prevent further spread of Covid-19 and other air-borne viruses causing infectious diseases.”

Innova is planning to localise manufacturing of the PPE products in international markets such as the UK, continental Europe, Asia, and other regions.

The company also intends to support 3PE’s efforts to significantly increasing production capacity in the US.

In January, Innova stated the production of its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Qualitative Test kit in its new facilities in Southern California.

The company announced to increase the production to 50 million rapid test kits per day in its expanded facilities in Orange County, California.