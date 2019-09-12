The collaboration offers a cost-effective and efficient non-narcotic therapy solution for post-operative pain management

Image: InfuTronix partners with Geo-Med. Photo: Courtesy of Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

InfuTronix Solutions today announced a partnership with Geo-Med, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. The collaboration offers a cost-effective and efficient non-narcotic therapy solution for post-operative pain management. “It is important to us to support our veterans and provide for them an affordable and effective non-narcotic pain management solution. This partnership with Geo-Med, a veteran-owned business, is a strong way to deliver.” said John Lafratta, Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

Prescription opioid medications continue to play a fundamental role in the recovery after invasive surgical procedures such as orthopedics, spine, and major abdominal procedures. As the opioid crisis grows, the search for cost-effective and time efficient alternative solutions is underway to establish consistent and reliable techniques that decrease patients’ reliance on opioids for post-operative pain management. The Nimbus II PainPRO is a cutting edge electronic pain pump that accurately controls delivery of fluid from a source bag of non-narcotic medication to the surgical area.

The Nimbus II PainPRO is designed for increased safety at an exceptional value. With customizable Protocols, Nimbus enables a facility to preload their infusion orders with facility specified safe-guards to protect against under or over infusion of medication. Additionally, having a flexible reservoir volume capable to infuse up to 1.5 L of medication, and enhanced features like Programmed Intermittent Bolus mode (PIB), Patient Demand Bolus (PCA), and Delay Start enable Nimbus to extend a non-narcotic infusion therapy further into the recovery period reliably turning 2 days of therapy into 4 or more as desired. For the extent of therapy, providers can measure benefits with patient reported outcomes tracked with the P-R-O App.

“We pride ourselves in providing superior customer service and solutions to our nation’s veterans,” said Geo-Med CEO Mike Locke. “Our promise to offer uncompromised product quality to our nation’s finest VA Medical Centers and Military Treatment Facilities continues with the addition of the Nimbus II PainPRO partnership.”

