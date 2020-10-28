The partnership will help physicians apply Imbio's automated AI technology for quantitative image analysis through Siemens' platform

Imbio, Siemens Healthineers enter into partnership. (Credit: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay.)

Healthcare technology company Imbio has joined forces with Germany-based medical technology firm Siemens Healthineers to expand the global access to its AI-based image analysis algorithms.

The partnership is expected to enable physicians to apply Imbio’s automated AI technology for quantitative image analysis directly through the Open Apps interface on Siemens’ syngo.via platform.

Imbio is engaged in developing fully-automated AI-powered image analysis for acute and chronic pulmonary and cardiothoracic conditions. The firm offers quantitative and personalised imaging analysis for both acute and chronic disease patients.

Imbio marketing and sales director Mike Hostetler said: “Delivering our AI solutions requires a reliable and trusted platform like syngo.via.

“Together with Siemens, we can now offer physicians an easily accessible and cost-effective way of testing and ultimately using our imaging AI applications without adding complexity or investments into existing hospital infrastructure.

“We look forward to working with Siemens Healthineers to bring our entire portfolio of products to physicians for more personalized care of patients with respiratory and cardiothoracic diseases.”

Imbio deploys big data to turn medical images into insights

Imbio leverages big data and computer vision to transform medical images into life changing insights. Its automated AI technology would transform chest CT studies into rich visual maps of a patient’s lungs.

Also, the advanced technology will deliver reports, which provides complete data related to the type and scope of abnormalities found in the images. Clinicians can rapidly visualise a patient’s situation to support diagnosis and treatment decisions for different disease conditions.

Imbio’s products will support several clinical initiatives including lung cancer screening, smoking cessation and pulmonary embolism management programs, and can be used in clinical trials and academic research for different diseases.

Recently, the company has partnered with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to develop quantitative imaging diagnostics for lung diseases.

The partnership is aimed at leveraging Imbio’s technical, regulatory and commercial expertise to build and deploy medical imaging AI technology for use in research, clinical trials, and clinical practice.