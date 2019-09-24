ImagineMIC’s new proprietary wireless patch technology enables greater clinical oversight in continuing care settings

Image: ImagineMIC releases patch technology for nursing facilities. Photo: Courtesy of PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay

ImagineMIC announces the launch of a groundbreaking new telehealth solution to revolutionize patient care in skilled nursing environments.

Unlike existing telemedicine platforms which allow for limited clinical evaluations, this new technology provides a telemedicine solution with real-time, actionable hemodynamic information through the combination of a wireless FDA-cleared Biosensor Telemetry Patch, working in tandem with the company’s Monitoring Intervention Center (MIC), allowing for enhanced clinical decision-making. The MIC is staffed with a team of ER physicians, NPs, PAs and RNs who review this data 24/7/365, allowing for immediate, on-the-spot clinical decision-making.

The FDA-cleared wireless Biosensor Telemetry Patch can be easily placed on the chest of a resident, which captures, monitors and trends, in real-time, heart rate, respiratory rate, 2-lead ECG, skin temperature and orientation.

“Most telemetry products on the market are reactive, ours is proactive,” explains ImagineMIC CEO and founder Dr. Anthony Bacchi. “Most products are simply ‘Skyping’ whereas our technology utilizes a combination of telemedicine and real-time hemodynamic data allowing for immediate real-time clinical intervention before a medical emergency, such as a rapid change in a resident’s condition. Our company’s technology used in conjunction with our MIC has proven to significantly reduce hospital readmissions and promote recovery.”

The ImagineMIC patch and system is an ideal monitoring choice for health care facilities, providing continuous clinical oversight of patient’s health while reducing operational and clinical costs.

Source: Company Press Release