ICON, a global provider of drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries, today announced that it has acquired MedPass International, the leading European medical device CRO, regulatory and reimbursement consultancy, that specialises in medical device development and market access.

This acquisition, concluded in late January, further enhances ICON’s Medical Device and Diagnostic Research Services, through the addition of new regulatory and clinical capabilities in Europe. The integration of MedPass International’s services brings noted expertise in complex class 3 medical devices, interventional cardiology and structural heart devices.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Paris, MedPass International is the leading European Medical Device CRO and consultancy. The company has served more than 1,000 medical device companies, from start-ups to multi-nationals, and has contributed to the development of hundreds of innovative devices including a number of breakthrough technologies.

Sarah Sorrell, President and CEO, MedPass International, said: “As the leader in Medical Device Regulation and Clinical Development in Europe, MedPass is delighted to be joining ICON to become the global service provider of choice in Medtech Devices and Diagnostics.”

“The acquisition of MedPass International deepens our existing advisory capabilities, particularly in medical device regulation,” commented Dr. Steve Cutler, Chief Executive Officer, ICON plc. “The medical device CRO market is experiencing strong growth due to technical innovation, changing regulations and increasing levels of outsourcing. This addition broadens our medical device footprint and staff headcount across Europe, positioning us among the global leaders in this market.”

Source: Company Press Release