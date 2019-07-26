Human API has expanded its data network to drive consumer health forward in the US, allowing for secured sharing of data.

Image: Human API's health data network now reaches 85% of US hospitals. Photo: Courtesy of Human API.

In an era when medical records are still largely scattered, offline, and difficult to access, health tech startup Human API has vastly expanded their provider data network to drive the consumer health revolution forward. This first ubiquitous consumer health data network in the U.S. will allow people to securely share their data from anywhere with any company.

In their ambitious quest to make health data use and sharing simple and centralized, Human API now boasts a real-time, consumer-centric data network with over 20,0000 unique integrations that include 4,000 hospitals and 600,000 individual healthcare providers. The unparalleled integrations include major health systems, stand-alone hospitals, pharmacies, labs, family practices, and individual medical doctors and nurse practitioners. Human API’s proprietary ProviderGraph technology maps over 1.2 million distinct relationships between health entities and doctors to help patients easily find, access and share their health data while ensuring their security, transparency and fluid user experiences.

“When evaluating data vendors, we prioritized those with strong reach in the provider community and were happy to select Human API. The company’s products are easy to use, and it’s exciting to see them grow their network. The winning combination of strong patient data sets, and an intuitive interface, demonstrates Human API is moving in the right direction as it expands,” says Sean Duffy, Co-Founder & CEO of Omada.

With an expanded provider network, Human API empowers more consumers to take control of their own health data in a secure, HIPAA-compliant way to create value when sharing with enterprise businesses. Whether someone is using a new digital health application, participating in a clinical trial, applying for insurance, onboarding with a new doctor, or enrolling in a new wellness program, the Human API provider data network can digitally power those transactions in minutes (an otherwise manual process filled with phone calls, faxes and physical letters that could take weeks and even months to complete).

These sentiments are reflected by actual Human API user feedback: “I was blown away by how easily you got EHRs, and I come from the health industry…It was a shockingly complete health record delivered lightning fast…easily within 60 seconds.”

“We made it our mission to dramatically expand our provider network, so it’s really exciting for us to share this news,” says Nate Seaman, the VP of Product at Human API. “Being integrated with 85% of hospitals in the nation means more people will be able to find their doctors within our network and share their health information digitally with the companies they want. This is a huge step for us in powering a consumer-centric health economy that puts humans first.”

