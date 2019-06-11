HP has introduced its next-generation Healthcare portfolio designed to strengthen the human connection among healthcare patients and clinicians.

Photo: HP introduces EliteBook​ 840 G6​ Healthcare​ Edition. Courtesy of Steve Howard/Pixabay

The HP EliteBook​ 840 G6​ Healthcare​ Edition, the world’s first ultra-slim notebook for healthcare with integrated RFID location tracking, and HP EliteOne​ 800 G5 Healthcare​ Edition All-In-One, the world’s first all-in-one for healthcare with an integrated privacy screen, are designed to enhance patient safety, clinical safety and efficiency, and security in traditional care settings or via telemedicine.

Today’s healthcare providers demand technology that helps them serve their patients safely and efficiently. As U.S. hospitals experience 1.7 million healthcare associated infections each year, HP is delivering devices that can be sanitized and disinfected without having to power down. Additionally, as care providers may log into workstations and applications more than ​70 times per day, HP simplified authentication with optional integrated RFID badge reader6 and biometrics to help save time. And because data breaches in the U.S. cost providers and patients over $6.2B, HP is raising the bar as the world’s most secure and manageable PC8 provider by adding its award-winning security stack including HP Sure View9 and HP Sure Sense10 to the new HP EliteBook​ 840 G6​ Healthcare​ Edition and HP EliteOne​ 800 G5 Healthcare​ Edition All-In-One.

“Today’s healthcare providers need products that protect patients and their data, streamline workflows, and facilitate collaboration across the care continuum to deliver effective patient-centered care,” said Reid Oakes, global head of Health Industries, HP Inc. “Our newest additions to the HP Healthcare portfolio exemplify why HP is leading the way in creating safe, smart, and secure devices for today’s healthcare providers.”

Designed for Modern Healthcare

Expected to be available this month, the new HP Elite 800 Healthcare Editions improve patient safety, clinical efficiency, and security of healthcare delivery organizations. The HP EliteBook 840 G6 Healthcare Edition is powered by 8th Gen Intel Core processors and the HP EliteOne 800 G5 Healthcare Edition is powered by 9th Gen Intel Core processors, and is cart mountable for added mobility to bring in and out of patient rooms. The new healthcare edition notebook features next-gen connectivity with gigabit class 4G LTE and both offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Safe

On any given day in the U.S., one out of 31 hospital patients have an infection related to their hospital care3. Designed to be disinfected with leading germicidal wipes, without damage to the device, the HP EliteBook 840 G6 Healthcare Edition and HP EliteOne 800 G5 Healthcare Edition are durable with advanced materials for cleaning between shifts, every day, and now adds support for accelerated hydrogen peroxide formulations.

“As a leading manufacturer of healthcare surface disinfectants, Clorox Healthcare continuously strives to deliver solutions that combine broad antimicrobial efficacy with the compatibility and aesthetics healthcare facilities need for consistent, compliant use,” said Amy Harmon, Associate Director, Marketing, Clorox Healthcare. “We are working with HP to create safe healthcare environments for patients and are committed to innovation that enhances patient safety.”

HP Easy Clean 2.0 enables efficient device cleaning without needing to power down; one simple touch of a button and touch features are disabled for cleaning and disinfection and tracks contact times. Additionally, the new Healthcare Editions are designed for bed-bug infestation treatments16 with popular formulations used by pest professionals.

Smart

Eighty percent of physicians are at capacity or overextended. The new HP Elite 800 Healthcare Series helps improve the clinician experience with simplified log-in with secure dual-band RFID authentication. The touchscreens on these devices are also optimized for touch through nitrile, latex, and surgical gloves in case clinicians urgently need to gain access.

Estimates indicate hospitals will purchase 10 to 20 percent more portable equipment than required, so staff may find it when needed. The new additions now offer optional, integrated RAIN-compliant RFID location tracking to reduce time spent locating equipment and more effectively leverage existing investments in location services.

Video consultations from primary care physicians are on the rise and expected to reach 9.1 million per year in 2020. The HP EliteBook 840 G6 Healthcare Edition and HP EliteOne 800 G5 Healthcare Edition are Vidyo ready for medical collaboration and consultation. Optimized for telemedicine, the new all-in-one features a pop-up integrated privacy camera and the notebook offers a privacy shutter while both PCs deliver crisp audio capabilities for clear conversations between patients and doctors.

The HP EliteBook 840 G6 Healthcare Edition and HP EliteOne 800 G5 Healthcare Edition have EN/IEC 60601-1-2 certification, enabling healthcare practitioners to use the devices close to patients and in more environments without restrictions.

Secure

Healthcare systems are a unique target for attackers, with 45 percent of ransomware attacks affecting healthcare organizations. HP continues to raise the bar as the world’s most secure and manageable PC6 with the new HP Elite Healthcare 800 Editions. They offer a broad set of security features to mitigate such attacks, including HP Sure Start to secure the BIOS, the HP Sure View9 integrated privacy screen to reduce visual hacking, and HP Sure Sense10 for deep learning malware protection built-in.

The HP EliteBook 840 G6 Healthcare Edition also features an optional FIPS 201-compliant fingerprint reader that offers enterprise-ready authentication and liveness detection.

Source: Company Press Release