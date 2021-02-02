Google Cloud’s machine learning technologies will be incorporated into Hologic’s Genius Digital Diagnostics system

Hologic intends to improve the deep learning component of Genius Digital Diagnostics system. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Medical technology company Hologic has entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to advance next-generation digital diagnostic capabilities.

Under the deal, Google Cloud’s machine learning (ML) technologies will be integrated into Hologic’s advanced Genius Digital Diagnostics system to improve screening and speed up the elimination of cervical cancer across the world.

Genius Digital Diagnostics is said to be the first digital cytology platform to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) with advanced digital imaging for the detection of pre-cancerous lesions and cancer cells in women.

Hologic intends to improve the deep learning component of the system with Google Cloud, helping cytotechnologists and pathologists to gather more significant insights from cytology slides.

Google Cloud is also said to offer a secure and dependable cloud data architecture to further expand the system’s capabilities.

Hologic is carrying out research to analyse the meaningful differences working at the intersection of AI and ML can have within diagnostics, in addition to enhancing laboratory performance and healthcare provider decision-making.

Genius Digital Diagnostics system has CE mark

Hologic already secured CE mark approval for the Genius Digital Diagnostics system for diagnostic use in Europe. It is not yet available for sale in the US.

Hologic’s diagnostic solutions division president Kevin Thornal said: “Hologic has been at the forefront of cervical cancer screening for more than 30 years, and we are building on that legacy with this strategic collaboration.

“Enhancing our use of AI with Google Cloud’s machine learning capabilities and cloud architecture is the next natural step in this journey forward.”

Last month, Hologic agreed to acquire US-based commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company Biotheranostics for around $230m.