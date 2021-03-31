The transaction will enable Henry Schein to strengthen its commitment to the ambulatory surgery market

Stradis offers a variety of stock and custom procedure kits and trays. (Credit: Business Wire)

Health care solutions provider Henry Schein has acquired majority ownership in Stradis Medical (Stradis Healthcare) for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Atlanta, Stradis Healthcare has expertise in offering medical device packaging and custom procedure kits and trays.

The company provides customised procedure packs, minor trays, and kits to surgical centers, private practices and oral surgeons, as well as a multitude of surgical and clinical specialties across the country.

Established through a series of acquisitions starting in 2000, the privately held Stradis Healthcare is currently one of the only independent sterile medical kitting companies in the US, with facilities in Atlanta and in Waukegan of Illinois.

The addition of Stradis Healthcare to Henry Schein’s Medical group is said to create an advanced kitting, contract packaging, and serialised pharmaceutical organisation.

The investment will also help boost Henry Schein Medical’s capabilities to deliver customised solutions to practitioners, medical device companies, and health care distribution partners.

Henry Schein CEO and board chairman Stanley Bergman said: “With the addition of Stradis Healthcare, we are strengthening our commitment to the ambulatory surgery market and enhancing our offering by combining product portfolios and capabilities.

“Ambulatory surgery centers play an important role in reducing the cost of health care. As a result of this partnership, Stradis Healthcare will advance Henry Schein Medical’s deep commitment to provide specialty solutions to customers along the health care supply chain. We warmly welcome our new Stradis Healthcare colleagues to Team Schein.”

The transaction will allow Henry Schein to strengthen its commitment to the ambulatory surgery market.

In January this year, Henry Schein acquired a majority stake in Prism Medical Products (PRISM), which is a provider of specialty home medical supplies.