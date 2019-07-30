Henry Schein Medical, the US business arm of Henry Schein, has announced the commercial availability of Medpod MobileDoc 2, in combination with Uber Health.

Image: Henry Schein Medical Enhances Telemedicine Solution with Availability of Medpod MobileDoc 2, Driven by Uber Health. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Henry Schein is an international distributor of health care products and services, and exclusive distributor of Medpod products.

The company said that the Medpod MobileDoc 2 device is a medical microcart, designed to fit into a portable carry-on sized case.

In addition, the device enables health care practitioners to perform remote telediagnostic examinations for patients in non-traditional care settings, like in homes, offices, schools, ambulances and senior care facilities.

Henry Schein US medical group president Brad Connett said: “Henry Schein Medical is eager to bring this expanded Medpod offering to our customers in multiple market segments, helping transform their practices and improve relationships with patients looking for convenient access to health care.

“Together with Medpod and Uber Health, we look forward to expanding off-site point-of-care options our customers can rely on to meet their patients’ portable needs.”

Medpod and Uber Health have signed an agreement, under which Uber Health would provide Medpod access to Uber Health’s browser-based online dashboard, integrating the Uber Health service directly into Medpod’s end-to-end telediagnostics platform.

In addition, practitioners with a MobileDoc or MobileDoc 2 will be enabled to send an Uber driver partner to a patient’s location or make arrangements for patients to be driven by Uber Health to a clinical care setting.

The MobileDoc 2 is the second generation mobile microcart from Medpod, and features professional-grade medical devices and instruments including dermatoscopes and electrocardiograms.

The new solution enables health care professionals to transform any environment into a clinical care setting, and expands provider reach with house calls and hospital-at-home settings.

The company said that the MobileDoc 2 is capable of delivering remote consultations with easier patient-centric exams through professional diagnostic tools top measure patients temperature, peripheral capillary oxygen saturation (SpO2), blood pressure, height, weight, and body mass index (BMI).

Medpod chairman and chief executive officer Jack Tawil said: “Our new partnership with Uber Health, and launch of Medpod MobileDoc 2, will help break down barriers that had previously required diagnostic exams to take place in traditional care settings.

“With the MobileDoc 2’s ability to take the physician office environment into patients’ homes and other non-traditional settings, we can create new convenient care delivery options and access points for patients.”

In addition, a pilot program is expected to be started based on Uber Health resources, capacity, and build out for deployment.