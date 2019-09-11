Quantra System provides fast, actionable coagulation results at the point of care and enables clinicians to make informed bleeding management decisions in critical situations

Image: QStat System directly analyses and compares changes in clot stiffness in both the presence and absence of tranexamic acid. Photo: Courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

US-based medical devices company HemoSonics has secured CE Mark and commercially rolled out its new QStat Cartridge, an extension of its Quantra Hemostasis System, in Europe and Hong Kong.

HemoSonics said that the addition of the QStat Cartridge expands the utility of Quantra System, which was previously available with the QPlus Cartridge for cardiovascular and orthopaedic surgeries.

The expanded utility allows the system to be used in trauma surgery and liver transplant settings.

The Quantra System is claimed to provide fast, actionable coagulation results at the point of care and enables clinicians to make informed bleeding management decisions in critical situations.

HemoSonics president and chief executive officer Timothy J Fischer said: “Trauma and liver surgeries pose an enormous risk of acute bleeding. The Quantra QStat System is a breakthrough in point-of-care bleeding management because it provides rapid, reliable, and novel information to aid clinicians in their decision making in the ER, trauma bay, or post-operative ICU.

“What makes the new QStat Cartridge unique is its unparalleled ease of use and its innovative coagulation tests for critical injury and liver transplant, including Platelet Contribution to Clot Stiffness and Clot Stability to Lysis.”

Quantra System breaks new ground in point-of-care VET efficiency

The new Quantra System combines fast results, clear outputs, and a simple intuitive design for an advanced point-of-care viscoelastic testing (VET) efficiency.

Sonic Estimation of Elasticity via Resonance (SEER) Sonorheometry, an advanced ultrasound technology, offers different types of whole-blood tests in two self-contained cartridges, QPlus for cardiac and major orthopedic surgery, and QStat for trauma and liver transplant surgery.

The QStat Cartridge is a disposable cartridge, fully sealed and stable at room-temperature. It provides a panel of viscoelastic coagulation tests, including Clot Time (CT), Clot Stiffness (CS), Fibrinogen Contribution to Clot Stiffness (FCS), Platelet Contribution to Clot Stiffness (PCS), and Clot Stability to Lysis (CSL).

In addition, the QStat System directly analyses and compares changes in clot stiffness in both the presence and absence of tranexamic acid, and unlike earlier VET systems, automatically corrects the confusing results.

The company said that its Quantra System consumes less than 60 seconds of operator’s time avoiding pipetting or wait time after a draw, and provides results on an easy-to-read, user-friendly dials interface.