A collaborative effort to support the healthcare industry during this COVID-19 crisis

Cutaway of Applied Motion Products’ StepSERVO Integrated Motor with RENCO RCML 15 Encoder (Credit: HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION)

In a collaborative effort to support the healthcare industry during this COVID-19 crisis, HEIDENHAIN is working with Applied Motion Products, Inc. to expedite critical components to a large manufacturer of ventilators. Now in various stages of delivery, the Applied Motion Products’ StepSERVO Integrated Motors equipped with HEIDENHAIN’s RENCO encoders are making their way into the production of 5,000 new life-saving medical devices.

“There is now an aggressive schedule in place to move these products faster than usual,” said Julie Jennings, Director of Manufacturing at Applied Motion Products. “And I have to thank HEIDENHAIN for their help and effort in enabling us to meet our deadlines and making a difference in our world as we work together to fight this crisis.”

StepSERVO Integrated Motors combine a proven integrated motor design with a high-resolution incremental encoder and closed-loop firmware. This combination provides users with the ability to create peak torques up to 50% higher than open loop motors, as well as operate cooler and quieter – especially important to ventilator manufacturers. The incremental RENCO RCML 15 rotary encoders used in the design are compact and reliable, and continue to provide easy-to-integrate motion control performance.

“It’s incumbent upon us all to do whatever we can to fight this pandemic,” said Tom Wyatt, HEIDENHAIN’s Director of Communications/Marketing. “And we are happy we can play even a small part.”