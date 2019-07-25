HeartHero announces the closing of its oversubscribed Series A funding round. This funding secures a pathway for Elliot, an industry disruptive Automated External Defibrillator (AED), to be submitted for FDA Class III approval and CE mark.

Image: HeartHero is developing next generation automated external defibrillator. Photo: courtesy of Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash.

This round provides resources for high-volume manufacturing and launches HeartHero’s unique go-to-market strategy for AEDs.

HeartHero is proud to partner with Garrett Technologies Inc., who comes with 30+ years of defibrillation expertise. They have successfully designed and engineered two FDA-approved AEDs. “We are truly excited to be involved in this program and to participate in the vision of the HeartHero team. Garrett Technologies Inc. is honored to be able to contribute our knowledge of AED’s and medical device development to save lives. When Cardiac Arrest strikes, it’s critical to have access to an AED that is immediately available, ready to deploy, and easy-to-use. HeartHero’s Elliot device will deliver a smaller, simpler to use, on-the-spot AED when it’s most needed to help save a life.” Michael Garrett, CEO, Garrett Technologies Inc.

On the heels of “Most Innovative Medical Device” wins at both the American College of Emergency Physicians (2018) and the American College of Cardiology (2019), HeartHero experienced heavy financial interest and is positioned to deliver Elliot to the global market in 2020.

“HeartHero’s oversubscription is a sign of the shared passion of our company and investors. Elliot is the first-of-its-kind life-saving device, which will revolutionize AEDs and how the world approaches Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA). Our goal has always been to bring an affordable device to market, with a mission of life before profits.” Gary Montague, Founder / CEO, HeartHero.

COPIC, Series A investor in HeartHero, is a leading medical liability insurance company that also believes in the life before profits model. “HeartHero is embracing advanced technology to achieve a clear, meaningful goal of saving more lives. This type of innovation aligns with our mission of improving medicine in the communities we serve and has the potential to transform the ability to provide the best care for patients who experience SCA.” Gerald Zarlengo, M.D., Chairman / CEO, COPIC.

Source: Company Press Release