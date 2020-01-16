The new digital wound management solution is designed to help healthcare professionals in evaluating chronic wounds and track their progress over time

Healthy.io launches smartphone-based wound management solution. (Credit: Pixabay/saulhm)

Israel-based medical equipment manufacturer Healthy.io has launched a digital wound management solution, as extension to its clinical grade colour recognition products.

The company’s second product line, the new digital wound management solution, is designed to help healthcare professionals in evaluating chronic wounds and track their progress over time through a repeatable process.

According to the company, the current method for measuring and documenting chronic wounds is inconsistent and rudimentary, as nurses measure the wounds using basic tools.

In addition, sharing and tracking the treatment results over time becomes difficult, and may lead to incorrect treatment, prolonged healing times, and cause discomfort for patients.

Wokingham Medical Centre clinical lead nurse Gill Cooper said: “The biggest impact for us is having photographs of the wound. It has given us the chance to review wounds and to think about wound care before the patient even enters the room.”

Healthy.io has registered new wound management solution with the US FDA

The new solution works using a smartphone app and two calibration stickers placed around a wound to track dimensions, facilitating scanning of the wound for a rapid and effective wound measurement.

Healthy.io said that the technology creates a 3D image of the wound, facilitating complete documentation, and the smartphone app measures wounds and captures standardized visual records over time.

In addition, the technology prevents common human error and discrepancies in methods, which occur due to subjective analysis and inaccurate measurement.

Healthy.io has registered its new digital wound management solution with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in December 2019.

Healthy.io founder and CEO Yonatan Adiri said: “Nurses, already overextended, are on the front line of wound care and are the real heroes but the tools they are using today haven’t changed in decades.

“We believe this is the heart of the problem and why we have created a solution that will help them accurately track wound progress over time. Our expertise, robust partnerships, and track record in clinical grade image and color recognition position us to make a significant impact on this market.”