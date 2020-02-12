The ALRT Diabetes Solution is an FDA-cleared, HIPAA-compliant, remote diabetes patient management system that leverages blood glucose data patterns to improve diabetes outcomes

The study will determine the usefulness and feasibility of using ALRT diabetes management technology in managing T2D patients treated with premixed insulin (Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay)

ALR Technologies, Inc. (“ALRT”) (OTCPINK: ALRT), the diabetes management company, has signed an agreement with Singapore General Hospital (“SGH”) to jointly undertake a novel remote diabetes management pilot to prove the efficacy of the ALRT Diabetes Solution in insulin-treated diabetes patients. Singapore has the second-highest proportion of diabetics among developed nations according to the International Diabetes Federation.

SGH will recruit 25 type 2 diabetes (“T2D”) patients who use premixed insulin and whose baseline A1C values are greater than 8% for the pilot called GlucosE Monitoring and InterventioN in Insulin-treated T2D patients (GEMINI-T2D).

The patients’ blood glucose data will be analyzed during the 24-week treatment period using the ALRT Diabetes Solution remote patient management platform. The study will determine the usefulness and feasibility of using ALRT diabetes management technology in managing T2D patients treated with premixed insulin.

The primary outcome measure will be A1C reduction. Secondary outcome measures will include patient adherence to blood glucose testing regimens and frequency of hypoglycemic episodes.

SGH, an academic medical centre of SingHealth Duke-NUS, has been ranked the third best hospital in the world by Newsweek after the Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic. The pilot will be conducted by its Department of Endocrinology at SGH and the SingHealth Duke-NUS Diabetes Centre.

The ALRT Diabetes Solution is an FDA-cleared, HIPAA-compliant, remote diabetes patient management system that leverages blood glucose data patterns to improve diabetes outcomes. The system includes patent pending Predictive A1C and FDA cleared insulin dose adjustment features to assist healthcare providers in managing diabetes patients who use insulin therapy.

ALR Technologies is a medical device company that developed the ALRT Diabetes Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care that includes: an FDA-cleared and HIPAA compliant diabetes management system that collects data directly from blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring devices; a patent pending Predicative A1C to track treatment success between lab reports;

FDA-cleared Insulin Dosing Adjustment that suggests insulin dosing changes per evidence based guidelines to optimize drug therapy; and, performance tracking to ensure best practices are followed. Currently, the Company is focused on diabetes and will expand its services to cover other chronic diseases anchored on verifiable data.

Source: Company Press Release