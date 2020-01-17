RCP follows Continua Design Guidelines for health data transfer to the cloud, which delivers enterprise-grade security and stability to the RCP edge framework

Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California. (Credit: Coolcaesar/Wikipedia)

HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has introduced a new remote patient monitoring solution HARMAN RCP, which offers health data by connecting to different medical and non-medical devices.

The medical technology company said that its latest offering RCP helps healthcare organizations through IoT solutions and connected devices, and facilitates digitisation of healthcare services to enable them meet the market and patient demands.

In addition, it has developed RCP based on Intel’s remote patient monitoring hardware and software platform that allows healthcare providers to use the data across multiple use cases.

HARMAN SVP and general manager Sumit Chauhan said: “We are committed to investing in and expanding our remote patient and elderly care offering. By powering our solution with Intel architecture, we can boost our capabilities and portfolio in this vital area of digital healthcare. RCP will transform the delivery of virtual care and improve patient outcomes driven by innovation.”

Intel has licensed Remote Patient Monitoring Platform assets to HARMAN

HARMAN has signed an agreement with Intel, to obtain the license for its Remote Patient Monitoring Platform assets, and is planning to advance the platform through engineering and product development.

The company said that its RCP is supported by an Intel architecture-based gateway and HARMAN IP Assets, including service delivery and device management platform, voice assistant and video platforms.

In addition, RCP has been designed to follow the Continua Design Guidelines for health data transfer to the cloud, which is said to deliver enterprise-grade security and stability to the RCP edge framework.

Intel health and life sciences general manager Dave Ryan said: “Health systems and their service providers need more scalable solutions to easily deploy remote care and telehealth across all disease states and living situations.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with HARMAN to advance technology platforms that will enable remote care to become the standard, allowing health systems to cost-effectively, securely, and conveniently care for people in their homes.”