Grifols, one of the world's three top providers of plasma-derived medicines to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced that the VISTASEAL fibrin sealant will be the first product it will introduce with Ethicon as part of a broad global relationship to provide plasma-protein-based solutions to manage surgical bleeding.

Image: The sealant will be sold under the name VISTASEAL in the US and VERASEAL in other select markets. Photo: Courtesy of HeungSoon from Pixabay.

Grifols developed VISTASEAL, which combines two plasma proteins, fibrinogen and thrombin, and is administered with Ethicon’s airless spray device technology.

The sealant, expected to be available in the second half of 2019, will be sold under the VISTASEAL name in the U.S. and VERASEAL in other select markets.

“Grifols is committed to applying its plasma leadership to its collaboration with Ethicon, whose strengths in device technology and market success in reaching millions of patients worldwide enable us to make important advances in biosurgery and the control of surgical bleeding,” said Eduardo Herrero, president Grifols Bioscience Industrial Group.

The alliance also anticipates using Grifols’ lyophilized thrombin, a clotting protein, with Ethicon’s existing SURGIFLO Hemostatic Matrix. This will provide surgeons with more advanced options to facilitate and induce clotting during surgery.

