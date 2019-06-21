Granite Creek Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in Chicago, has invested in Royal Biologics, a medical device company focused on the growing regenerative medicine sector.

Image: Royal Biologics receives investment from Granite Creek Capital Partners. Photo: Courtesy of cooldesign/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

The company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of devices used in stem cell and other surgical procedures, develops, licenses, produces and distributes biologics, orthobiologics and orthopedic implant products. Royal is the first healthcare investment of Granite Creek’s FlexCap II private investment fund.

With this investment from Granite Creek, Royal Biologics will accelerate the onboarding of new employees, expand operations, advance product development and innovations, and pursue strategic acquisitions. Jim Clark and Mark Radzik, Partners at Granite Creek, will serve on the Board of Royal Biologics.

With its recently closed $200 million FlexCap II fund, Granite Creek expects to invest in a total of 15-20 companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare and agribusiness. Granite Creek plays an active role with the leadership of its portfolio companies and serves as a company’s trusted advisor and partner.

“Salvatore Leo and Demetri Soteropoulos, the founders and leaders of Royal Biologics, have built an exceptional business that stands out for its innovations and service,” said Mark Radzik, Partner at Granite Creek. “We are proud to partner with such a results-driven organization and look forward to supporting the company’s continued investments in its product portfolio, distribution network, and management team as it reaches its next stage of growth.”

“As we explored solutions to enhance our growth, Granite Creek emerged as the ideal partner,” said Salvatore Leo, CEO at Royal Biologics. “Their custom approach to structuring a growth capital solution combined with a track record in helping scale companies while working hand-in-hand with entrepreneurs align with our values and our company’s needs. I am incredibly excited about the future of our partnership.”

Source: Company Press Release