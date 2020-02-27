Today, Moray Medical is leveraging the prototyping lab to deliver transformative breakthroughs at scale. The lab offers broad ideation, testing and manufacturing capabilities — including additive and subtractive manufacturing, wet chemistry, analytical tools, and more

The Gore Innovation Center today announced a collaboration with Moray Medical, a 2-year-old startup developing precision automated delivery systems for endovascular procedures. The Gore Innovation Center collaboration with Moray Medical is aimed at fundamentally improving the control and accuracy of minimally invasive interventional medical procedures.

Founded by materials science company W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore), the Gore Innovation Center leverages the company’s 60 years of engineering expertise to help startups pursue new concepts and ideas, build prototypes, test material sets and explore a world of possibilities. Proven to withstand the harshest environments and exacting requirements of aerospace, sustainability, medical and energy applications (to name a few), Gore delivers both pioneering solutions and trusted mission-critical materials that have been relied on for decades — including its revolutionary GORE-TEX Fabric.

Lab use case – robotics in healthcare

In July 2019, Moray Medical was named a Rosenman Innovator for its innovative technology and patient impact. An esteemed panel of subject matter experts, clinicians, and investors selected Moray Medical for digitizing the user interface of cardiac catheter systems to enable precise delivery of therapies within the beating hearts of millions of patients. Additionally, Moray Medical was awarded time in the Gore Innovation Center prototyping lab to test, build, and enhance its robotic catheter system in the Gore Innovation Center prototyping lab.

Today, Moray Medical is leveraging the prototyping lab to deliver transformative breakthroughs at scale. The lab offers broad ideation, testing and manufacturing capabilities — including additive and subtractive manufacturing, wet chemistry, analytical tools, and more.

“The Gore Innovation Center offers deep engineering expertise and foundational capabilities that have helped us drive our idea forward,” said Phillip Laby, co-founder, Moray Medical. “We have made significant advancements on bringing robotic dexterity, precision and ease-of-use to a range of therapies.”

Gore Innovation Center startup application

Silicon Valley startups working on breakthroughs in sustainable technologies and advanced materials are encouraged to apply for workspace now through March 31, 2020. Technology focus areas for 2020 include, but aren’t limited to:

Advanced materials

Clean technology

Neurostimulation and bioelectronics

Sustainable fabrics

Who qualifies?

The Gore Innovation Center seeks nimble, forward-looking startups to collaborate on the development of industry-leading products. Applications from hard tech science startups, from seed to series A, that embody novel technologies and will benefit from Gore expertise are encouraged.

“Combining deep materials science expertise with market insights, the Gore Innovation Center helps startups accelerate their technology development,” said Linda Elkins, leader, Gore Innovation Center. “Gore materials are a core component for many everyday products. Our scientists can independently alter specific material attributes such as microstructure, thickness, modulus, and form factor to achieve desired performance in a variety of applications.”

