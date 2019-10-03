As a commercial-stage medical device company with growing international sales of its innovative TroClose 1200 access-closure system for laparoscopic surgery, this translates to the sale of a few thousand products to Panama

Image: Gordian Surgical’s TroClose 1200 access-closure system for laparoscopic surgery. Photo: courtesy of Gordian Surgical Ltd / PRNewswire.

Gordian Surgical, a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group, announced today that its exclusive distributor in Panama – PanaFarma – has won the tender to supply Panama’s social security hospitals with the TroClose™1200 access-closure system for a two-year period.

Surgeons have two options to close the port-site opening at the completion of a laparoscopic surgical procedure. They can either manually insert sutures, which is time-consuming and sometimes difficult, or close the port-site opening with an additional device. Inadequate laparoscopic port closure has up to a 6% chance of resulting in a hernia, requiring further surgery. Gordian Surgical TroClose1200 inserts the sutures into the tissue at the start of the procedure and anchors them to stay in place throughout the surgery. At the end of the procedure, the port site incisions are easily and quickly closed upon extraction of the system.

CEO of Gordian Surgical Zvi Pe’er commented, “We are thrilled to cooperate with PanaFarma and provide hospitals in Panama with our state-of-the-art closure system. To achieve sales of a few thousand units in a small country like Panama, demonstrates the potential of our market reach in countries with much larger populations.”

Dr. Miguel Angel Aguierre, Laparoscopic Surgeon at Irma de Lourdes Tzanetatos Hospital in Panama City: “I am very fortunate to be able to use the TroClose1200 trocar daily for the last 2 years. This access-closure system benefits patients by reducing the risks of portal hernia, also reducing precious surgical time thanks to the closure system of the work ports, incorporated into the device.”

