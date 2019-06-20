Digital Diabetes Management provider GlucoMe has announced that its new Decision Support System (DSS) received CE Mark.

Image: Decision Support System (DSS) assists physicians and health care organizations to ensure optimal oral drug intensification for Type 2 Diabetes patients (T2DM). Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/GlucoMe.

Diabetes is a progressive disorder and delayed drug intensification more than mandated 3-6 months of initial treatment would result in poor diabetes control and associated health complications.

GlucoMe said that its DSS is reliable, algorithm-based, clinical decision support software that assists physicians to ensure optimal oral drug intensification for patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM).

In addition, its DSS makes use of advanced algorithm that enables real-time analysis of patient-specific data to provide physicians with treatment recommendations.

The algorithm is designed to be 100% compliant with internationally-recognized medication guidelines, and the new solution is expected to help filling the gap in upholding proper drug intensification timelines, enabling physicians to personalize management of T2DM and improve care.

GlucoMe said that in pilot studies, its cloud-based/SaaS solution achieved similar medication recommendations to that of endocrinologists and exceeded that of General Practitioners (GP), the primary care giver.

In addition, the algorithm generated medication recommendations were 98% in agreement with endocrinologists versus 82% agreement with GPs.

GlucoMe CEO Yiftah Ben-Aharon said: “Receiving the CE mark is a major leap forward to realizing our vision of providing a smart, end-to-end digital platform that enables efficient and comprehensive diabetes management.

“Health care providers and physicians now have a valuable and practical tool that empowers their decision making to better personalize T2DM patient treatment plans. Using the DSS will enable better diabetes control by ensuring each patient receives timely treatment, as well as reduce associated costs from diabetes complications.”

The GlucoMe DSS is capable of being either integrated into a third party EHR – EMR software or can be directly operated from GlucoMe’s Digital Diabetes Management platform.

The company’s platform comes with a wireless blood glucose monitor that operates with unique patented audio connectivity, and a mobile app compatible with iOS and Android devices.

It also features a Digital Diabetes Clinic, a cloud-based diabetes monitoring and control management software, and a Control Tower, which enables patient and population data-driven prioritization and management.