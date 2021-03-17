Glooko will boost the organic growth and strategic initiatives across its growing product line of advanced digital health solutions

Glooko raises $30m financing. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

US-based remote patient monitoring company Glooko has secured $30m in a Series D financing round, led by Health Catalyst Capital.

Alongside Health Catalyst, existing investors Canaan Partners, Georgian, Novo Nordisk, Insulet and Mayo Clinic also participated in the funding round.

Glooko intends to use the investment to boost the organic growth and strategic initiatives across its growing product line of advanced digital health solutions.

Health Catalyst Capital founder and managing partner Charles Boorady said: “Glooko has done a remarkable job of bringing to market cutting edge digital healthcare platforms, which empower people with diabetes to better manage their disease and improve their lives.

“This technology enables physicians to take better care of patients with diabetes by strengthening the engagement between people with diabetes and their healthcare providers.

“As a result of Glooko’s innovations, the company has experienced rapid market adoption growing its global ecosystem to more than 7,500 clinics and has entered into partnerships with many of the world’s largest diabetes medical device companies and pharmaceutical companies as well as top healthcare systems.”

The current funding round follows the company’s 2020 financing round, which was successful regardless of the global pandemic.

Glooko has partnered with major healthcare systems, and extended the existing partnerships with several companies in the diabetes industry last year, including Insulet and Novo Nordisk.

With the new funding, the company is expected to increase the adoption of its remote patient monitoring platform, commercialise products in clinical research, and expand into new therapy areas.

Glooko CEO Russ Johannesson said: “This is an unprecedented time in healthcare and technology. The demand for our platform demonstrates this sea-change.

“Glooko has experienced considerable growth, and this funding allows us to build on our strong momentum in providing the advanced technologies we’re known for. Now more than ever, the healthcare industry is seeking new and smarter technologies, whether it’s for patient care or researching new therapies.

“I am excited to lead the team at Glooko in our mission to improve health outcomes by connecting people with diabetes and other chronic conditions with their healthcare professionals.”

Glooko is engaged in providing remote patient monitoring and chronic care management solutions for diseases including diabetes and obesity.