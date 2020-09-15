The ePlex RP2 test offers results in less than two hours for more than 20 viruses and bacteria

Multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions provider GenMark Diagnostics has secured CE mark approval for its ePlex respiratory pathogen panel 2 (RP2).

The ePlex RP2 is a molecular test that delivers results in less than two hours for over 20 viruses and bacteria, which cause common and serious respiratory infections such as Covid-19, influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and rhinovirus.

According to the company, the panel was earlier made commercially available in the US and is pending emergency use authorisation by the FDA.

The company has designed ePlex RP2 Panel to be used with its ePlex system along with the ePlex RP panel and blood culture identification (BCID) panels.

The RP2 test is a syndromic diagnostic test that delivers quick results for infections with similar symptoms such as fever, cough, and body aches, thereby enabling to detect the ongoing risk of Covid-19 in the flu season

UK-based York Teaching Hospitals adopted GenMark’s ePlex system for in-hospital multiplex testing, after the 2016-2017 winter flu and virus season.

GenMark’s RP2 offers a simplified workflow that enables labs to efficiently run the test. It allows to integrate Covid-19 into the existing ePlex respiratory pathogen (RP) panel to streamline the diagnostic process for hospitals by facilitating them to check for multiple pathogens with a single test.

GenMark president and CEO Scott Mendel said: “Cold and flu season is right around the corner and while we can’t predict what it will be like, healthcare systems and providers must be prepared.

“Syndromic testing will be vital in helping health care professionals accurately diagnose seriously ill patients with similar symptoms, speeding up treatment and helping improve resource management.”

In June 2016, GenMark Diagnostics secured CE mark approval for its ePlex instrument system and ePlex RP panel.