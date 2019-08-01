Pantheon Medical produces physician friendly all-in-one integrated surgical kits, including plates, screws, and tools

Generex Biotechnology has introduced Pantheon Medical as a new member of the NuGenerex family of subsidiary companies.

Pantheon Medical is involved in the manufacturing of orthopaedic foot and ankle surgery kits for its customers.

Generex president and CEO Joe Moscato said: “Pantheon’s portfolio and distribution platforms are uniquely positioned to address the needs of orthopaedic surgeons and podiatrists who are part of the NuGenerex Distribution Solutions MSO network, demonstrating our corporate commitment to foster cross-company synergies that generate sales through our proprietary distribution channels.”

Product portfolio of Pantheon Medical

Pantheon produces physician friendly all-in-one integrated surgical kits, which include plates, screws, and tools for orthopaedic surgeons and podiatrists to carry out foot and ankle surgeries.

Pantheon’s team continually works with an international panel of foot and ankle surgeon experts for the development of efficient and breakthrough solutions.

Generex is also developing and submitting various new product lines, including cannulated screws, and small metatarsal bone fixation plates, and hammertoe correction kits, to the FDA.

According to the company, the number of orthopaedic surgeries, including hip and knee replacements, ankle and foot repairs and corrections and fracture repairs, continue to increase due to the aging population and the increased prevalence of obesity.

Pantheon Medical president and CEO Travis Bird said: “The orthopaedic surgery market is growing rapidly and in need of new solutions that combine the state-of-the-art orthopaedic implants, on demand ordering and distribution, and exceptional service to deliver the best possible outcomes for physicians and patients.”

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company, which offers end-to-end solutions ranging from rapid diagnostic solutions to personalised therapies. Its portfolio is comprised of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics.

Generex’s wholly-owned subsidiary NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS) incorporates the firm’s MSO network with a pharmacy network, clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and dedicated call centre.

In July this year, Generex acquired Medisource Partners, an FDA-registered distributor of medical and surgical products.