Generex Biotechnology is pleased to announce that the company’s subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix, an emerging regenerative medicine company, has entered into a national sales and distribution agreement with AvKare Inc. to become the sales and distribution partner for Excellagen’s Wound Conforming Matrix in all Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals along with other government medical facilities throughout the United States. AvKare is one of the largest SDVOSB distributors in the U.S. with a direct selling organization calling on more than 170 VA hospitals as well as Department of Defense healthcare facilities. Under the agreement, AvKare will distribute Excellagen to the VA in 0.5 ml, 0.8 ml, and 3.0 ml sizes, providing flexibility to choose the right amount of Excellagen for the size of the wound being managed. The 3 dosing sizes reduce waste and thereby reduce the cost of wound care.

“We are excited to have entered into an agreement with AvKare Medical for the sales and distribution of Excellagen,” said Anthony J. Dolisi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Olaregen and Chief Commercial Officer for Generex. “They bring a high level of expertise in the field of wound care, and with their experience navigating the complex VA healthcare system, we are now positioned to discuss Excellagen with physicians throughout the VA system. Plus, with AvKare’s sales force, Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) contracts for national distribution of medical and surgical products, we have direct access to all government healthcare facilities throughout the VA and the Department of Defense to bring Excellagen to our veterans as an option for the management of hard-to-heal wounds.

