Gelesis will leverage Ro’s nationwide telehealth services to make Plenity available to patients who don’t have an established healthcare provider or prefer a remote interaction

Image: Gelesis partners with Ro to launch Plenity. Photo: Courtesy of Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Gelesis, a biotechnology company developing a novel hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic diseases related to the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, and Ro, a leading U.S. telehealth provider, announced today they will partner to offer high-quality remote care dedicated to weight management and prescription fulfillment of Plenity. Ro’s telehealth services will complement traditional live interactions to ensure people seeking healthcare provider guidance for weight loss will have easy access to multiple options. Through the Gelesis-Ro partnership, Plenity will be the first FDA-cleared weight management aid and first primary care product to launch with both traditional healthcare provider and telehealth services, making Plenity available to patients nationwide.

Plenity, an orally administered, non-systemic and non-stimulant aid to weight management, was recently cleared for use by the FDA in adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25–40 kg/m2, when used in conjunction with diet and exercise. It is the only prescription weight management product indicated for use by overweight adults with a BMI as low as 25 kg/m2, making it available for the largest number of adults affected by overweight and obesity of any prescription weight-management aid.

Ro currently powers digital health clinics that provide a personalized end to end telehealth experience from medical diagnosis to the delivery of prescription and over-the-counter products. Plenity will be the only weight management treatment available through Ro’s digital clinics as the company expands to treat new conditions on its platform. Ro’s portfolio currently includes products for men’s and women’s sexual health, smoking cessation and insomnia.

Obesity is a chronic progressive disease resulting from multiple environmental and genetic factors. Because of the disease complexity, there are numerous therapeutic and social challenges facing individuals seeking assistance to achieve a healthier weight. There are also limited safe and effective prescription options to treat adults who are overweight but do not meet the clinical threshold for obesity.

“Our current healthcare system is ill-equipped to assist the millions of patients seeking to manage their weight, especially starting at an overweight BMI of 25,” said Caroline Apovian, M.D., FACP, FACN, FTOS, professor of medicine and pediatrics in the Section of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Nutrition and Weight Management at Boston University School of Medicine and outgoing president of the Obesity Society. “It is important to support effective interactions between patients and their physicians regarding weight management while providing new modalities of access to care for patients who do not have an established healthcare provider or for those who prefer a different type of interaction.”

Through Ro’s telehealth platform, adults will have access to physicians trained in weight management support. Those interested in learning if Plenity is a safe and appropriate treatment for them can seek care through an online doctor’s visit dedicated to weight management. If it is determined that an individual should be seen in person for follow-up care or is better suited for another course of treatment, the provider will recommend that they visit their primary care provider or a specialist. Adults who receive a prescription for Plenity through Ro’s platform will have access to unlimited follow up communication with their physician at no additional cost and will be provided with educational resources and lifestyle recommendations. Ro can also keep a patient’s in-person provider updated on their treatment plan at the patient’s request to ensure continuity of care.

“Through the millions of patient-physician interactions facilitated on our platform, physicians have seen the dramatic and rippling impact of weight-related health issues firsthand,” said Zachariah Reitano, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ro. “Prior to this point, safe and effective treatment options for weight management were limited and patients have faced significant barriers to accessing high-quality care—whether that’s due to stigmatization, cost or geography. Through this unique partnership, Ro will provide high-quality, innovative treatment for weight management, deliver Plenity straight to a patient’s door, and maintain unrivaled care on one seamless platform. Together, we can have a profound impact on how patients and physicians tackle this serious and pervasive health challenge.”

“Our partnership with Ro reflects our shared vision of improving access for patients in all corners of the country, including those who may not feel comfortable talking to their primary care physician about weight management,” said David Pass, Pharm.D., Gelesis head of commercial and chief operating officer. “The objective remains simple: give people more choices, more support and more power to manage their weight. We believe Ro is uniquely suited to provide telehealth services that enable more individuals to access the high-quality care they need, providing an additional path to treatment and support for the complex, chronic health conditions of overweight and obesity.”

Gelesis retains worldwide sales and marketing rights for Plenity and, since FDA clearance, has secured close to $100 million in new capital to support the U.S. commercial launch. Gelesis initiated an early experience program as part of its targeted U.S. launch of Plenity earlier this year and expects that Plenity will be available in limited supply through healthcare providers and Ro’s digital health clinics in the second half of 2020. In parallel, the Company has been expanding its commercial manufacturing capabilities and will continue to add capacity to meet demand.

