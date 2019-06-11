GE Healthcare has entered into a strategic collaboration with Nyansa to distribute and support the Nyansa Voyance AIOps platform for health care customers.

Image: Voyance AIOps platform is recognized as the industry’s first and only AI-based operational assurance system. Photo: Courtesy of General Electric.

The alliance will offer advanced analytics solution to enable biomed and IT professionals to address complex mission-critical networks and network-connected patient care devices.

Under the agreement, the near-real-time patient monitoring network GE CARESCAPE is being integrated with the AI-based network and device performance management platform Voyance AIOps.

GE Healthcare will be the exclusive distributor of the Nyansa AIOps platform in health care facilities, providing customers integrated sales and support of the complete CARESCAPE-Voyance solution.

GE Healthcare and Nyansa are expected to work together on product and technology roadmap to bring new network-optimization services into market during the course of the partnership agreement.

GE Healthcare clinical care solutions general manager Gerois Di Marco “The role of the health care CIO and BioMed is rapidly changing, requiring a new approach to integrating the latest device technology with IT infrastructure. What the industry has lacked is visibility across biomed and IT disciplines to effectively manage performance and utilization of critical care assets at the scale required across wireless and wired networks.

“There is untapped potential in optimizing health care networks for all hospital needs, tying together clinicians, biomed devices, and the network infrastructure to deliver a better patient experience. Clinicians get reliable real-time data access from anywhere, organizations can maximize the utilization of expensive critical assets, and incident response or troubleshooting is greatly simplified.”

The Voyance AIOps platform is claimed to offer comprehensive analytics, providing biomed and IT teams with necessary visibility and a single source of truth to manage device connectivity, performance, and utilization.

In addition, Voyance AIOps platform marks the first and only AI-based operational assurance system that constantly analyses every client network transaction, correlating this data across every layer of the network to ensure the best possible user and device performance in real-time.

Nyansa co-founder and CEO Abe Ankumah said: “Our collaboration with GE Healthcare will remove roadblocks for CIOs and make them more responsive as they navigate the unique challenges of the health care digital transformation.

“Our expertise in device and network performance, and AI-based analytics, is an ideal complement to the mission critical CARESCAPE platform, and further validates the value of our AIOps solution. Together we deliver a win for clinicians and patients as well as the business.”