The partnership agreement, valued at more than $130m over the next five years, covers imaging technologies, digital solutions, clinical education and services

A GenesisCare Radiation Oncology facility. (Credit: GenesisCare.)

Medical imaging provider GE Healthcare and integrated cancer and cardiovascular care provider GenesisCare entered into a partnership to improve outcomes for cancer and heart disease patients.

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, GE Healthcare will supply and service the its advanced CT, MRI, PET/CT, SPECT, digital mammography, and Ultrasound equipment to more than 440 GenesisCare treatment centres across Australia, the US, the UK, and Spain.

The agreement signed by the companies is valued at more than $130m over the next five years.

It will combine GenesisCare’s expertise in cancer and cardiac screening, diagnosis, treatments, with GE Healthcare’s imaging, digital infrastructure, oncology and cardiology solutions, data analytics capabilities.

GE Healthcare president and CEO Kieran Murphy said: “Together with GenesisCare, we aim to offer patients greater access to leading medical technologies, more precise intervention and individualized treatment leading to a new standard of personalized healthcare.

“We hope that combining GenesisCare’s clinical excellence with GE Healthcare’s medical diagnostic innovation and AI capabilities will positively impact millions of cancer and cardiac patients.”

GE Healthcare, GenesisCare intend to expand partnership to research activities

The companies also intend to expand partnership to research activities to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients through development of technology, education, care pathway, and theranostics.

Theranostics is an advanced, personalised approach that combines the molecular imaging and radiotherapy to destroy advanced cancers without damaging surrounding healthy tissue.

GE Healthcare said that its full diagnostic imaging and monitoring portfolio can be deployed, from initial screening and diagnosis, across the therapy, enabling minimally invasive treatment to monitor patient progress.

Australia-based GenesisCare has more than 5,000 doctors and specialists, serving 400,000 patients across 440 locations across the world annually.

The company is expanding its global presence, and intends to invest $300m in the US over the coming three years.

Recently, the company acquired a US-based integrated cancer care provider, 21st Century Oncology, enhancing access to cancer care for US patients, and worldwide.