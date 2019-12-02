Serena Bright enables to conduct breast biopsy exams with the same mammography equipment and in the same room as the screening or diagnostic mammogram

Image: GE Healthcare has introduced new contrast-enhanced mammography solution for biopsy. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.

GE Healthcare has launched new Serena Bright, which is claimed to be the healthcare industry’s first contrast-enhanced mammography solution for biopsy.

The company has developed a contrast-enhanced mammography solution to help clinicians better treat patients with breast cancer.

According to the company, the contrast-enhanced biopsy was performed with breast MR for lesions not seen on mammography or ultrasound, which was time-consuming, uncomfortable and costly for patients.

Serena Bright enables to conduct breast biopsy exams with the same mammography equipment and in the same room as the screening or diagnostic mammogram, helping to reduce costs and improve the patient experience.

SenoBright HD CESM will help detect malignant lesions not seen on mammography or ultrasound in certain cases

SenoBright HD contrast-enhanced spectral mammography (CESM) is a diagnostic imaging tool, which holds the capacity to detect malignant lesions not seen on mammography or ultrasound in certain cases.

The diagnostic imaging tool can highlight areas of unusual blood flow to help localise lesions that need to be biopsied.

The new mammography solution is 510(k) pending at FDA and is not yet commercially available for sale in the US.

GE Healthcare president and CEO Agnes Berzsenyi said: “We are thrilled to introduce this industry-first solution to equip clinicians with another key tool in the fight against breast cancer.

“Through a multi-modality and personalized approach, our hope is that we can find cancers earlier to ultimately improve outcomes and save lives.”

In November, GE Healthcare unveiled the Edison developer programme in a move to help integrate artificial intelligence-driven applications into existing healthcare workflows.

The developer programme is based on the company’s secure intelligence platform Edison, and is designed to accelerate the adoption of AI across health systems.

With more than 50,000 employees across the globe, GE Healthcare offers medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies.

The company enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics and monitoring via intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services.