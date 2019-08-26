The Sterizo Total Knee System is a technology platform based on proven design principles in the orthopedic total knee arthroplasty marketplace

Fuse Medical, a manufacturer and supplier of medical devices for the orthopaedic and spine marketplace, has announced the launch of Sterizo Total Knee Replacement System.

The latest addition to Fuse Medical’s line of orthopaedic product offerings, the Sterizo Total Knee System is a technology platform that is based on proven design principles in the orthopedic total knee arthroplasty marketplace.

The platform’s high flexion engineered, multi-radius design is intended to deliver an exceptional range of motion. The system offers a complete range of sizes and multiple stabilisation options, including cruciate retained, ultra congruent anterior stabilised and posterior stabilised.

The new system from Fuse Medical ensures simplicity and reduces sterile processing costs

The Sterizo Total Knee System from Fuse Medical uses a streamlined, stackable, two-tray modular instrument system to ensure simplicity and reduce sterile processing costs.

The design of the Sterizo Total Knee System also provides for an improved approach to complete a total knee arthroplasty efficiently.

Fuse Medical Chief Executive Officer Christopher Reeg said: “We are excited to expand our orthopedic product portfolio and national distribution footprint with the addition of the Sterizo Total Knee Replacement System.

“The launch of this technology will present surgeons with advanced options for treatment of their patients requiring total knee arthroplasty.

“Our primary knee offering will be followed next year by the launch of a comprehensive revision knee system, as well a primary total hip system, highlighting our commitment to advance our competitive product portfolio in the orthopedic marketplace.

“The Sterizo Total Knee System also provides new opportunities for independent distributors nationwide. Our priority at Fuse is to provide effective solutions for today’s clinical challenges and assist with improving surgical outcomes.”

Fuse Medical, an emerging manufacturer and distributor of medical devices for the orthopaedic and spine marketplace, provides an extensive portfolio of products in the orthopaedic total joints, sports medicine, trauma, foot and ankle space.

The American medical devices manufacturer also provides products in the degenerative and deformity spine, orthobiologics and regenerative medicine.