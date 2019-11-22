The next generation 14x17" detector incorporates all of the groundbreaking features of the FDR D-EVO II including its sleek design with smooth and tapered edges for easier positioning, antibacterial nano-coating to help fight against HAIs and a long-lasting battery life

Image: FDR D-EVO III digital radiography detector. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products, and part of the Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, announced today that it will preview its new FDR D-EVO III DR detector at McCormick Place in Chicago during the 105th scientific assembly and annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) from December 1 – 6, 2019.

Recently 510k cleared by the FDA, the FDR D-EVO III is Fujifilm’s third generation digital X-ray detector featuring a sleek, thin design and status as the world’s first glass-free DR detector with patented Irradiated Side Sampling (ISS)1 – also making it the world’s lightest 14×17 detector at approximately 4 lbs2. This innovative design removes the traditional glass substrate from the capture layer, eliminating the most fragile layer inside, allowing for a much lighter weight compared to previous models. The FDR D-EVO III will initially be available in the U.S. in 14×17″ and 17×17″ sizes to fit a wide range of diagnostic needs.

“As imaging departments navigate their future, the need to advance technology while containing costs will continue to be a focus,” said Robert Fabrizio, Director of Strategic Marketing, Modality Solutions, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “Fujifilm is focused on the future – with the new FDR D-EVO III detector, imaging departments will be able to invest in a smart solution, providing cutting edge technology to their patients that is built to last well into the future.”

The next generation 14×17″ detector incorporates all of the groundbreaking features of the FDR D-EVO II including its sleek design with smooth and tapered edges for easier positioning, antibacterial nano-coating to help fight against HAIs and a long-lasting battery life.

In addition, Fujifilm will display its full range of DR detectors including the CALNEO Dual3. The 17×17″ standard cassette sized detector features two sensitivity capture layers coupled with Fujifilm intelligent energy subtraction processing. A single exposure produces three images; traditional, soft tissue-only, and bone only views. These distinctly different images are expected to be used for visualizing or tracking of lung cancer nodules. The innovative dual capture layer design yields higher definition general X-ray images, enhancing separation accuracy of bone detail and soft tissue.

Fujifilm will also preview the FDR SE Lite retrofit DR detector at the annual meeting. The detector is geared towards bringing DR technology to specialty and small medical practices. Offered as an economical DR solution, the FDR SE Lite DR detector and its companion workstation offer just the right amount of features such as instant image transfer, simplified workflow, and shortened exam times (compared to computed radiography), to meet the unique needs of small practices. Users will have the option of upgrading to include Dynamic Visualization II processing which adapts image contrast and density, based on image, thickness and structural recognition.

