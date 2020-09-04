Part of the Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, FUJIFILM Sonosite develops bedside and point-of-care ultrasound solutions

FUJIFILM Sonosite has received the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) approval for its point-of-care ultrasound solutions (POCUS) portfolio to support lung and cardiac imaging in Covid-19 patients.

Part of the Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, FUJIFILM Sonosite develops bedside and point-of-care ultrasound solutions and is specialised in ultra-high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology.

In relation with the new FDA 510(k) approval, Fujifilm Sonosite has unveiled a comprehensive user guide to help healthcare professionals on optimal usage of POCUS technology.

The user guide is said to enable healthcare professionals accurately interpret ultrasound images to identify the most typical Covid-19 findings relating to lung and cardiac conditions.

FUJIFILM Sonosite senior vice president and chief medical officer Diku Mandavia said: “POCUS has emerged as a critical tool to support clinicians in their tireless efforts to evaluate lung and cardiac complications of Covid-19.

“We’re very pleased that Fujifilm Sonosite’s POCUS portfolio has received this clearance from the FDA and most importantly, that our technology is contributing to helping physicians care for patients during one of the world’s worst pandemics in history.”

FUJIFILM Sonosite’s ultrasound portfolio will support imaging in Covid-19 patients

The company’s portable, compact diagnostic systems are said to expand the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum through high-performance point of patient care ultrasound.

Along with point-of-care ultrasound systems and medical informatics solutions, FUJIFILM Sonosite also produces transducers and related devices that help physicians enhance patient outcomes, procedural efficiency, workflow and time-to-diagnosis.

In September last year, FUJIFILM SonoSite announced a collaboration with the Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AI2) Incubator, builder of AI-first startups.

The collaboration is aimed at interpreting ultrasound images with AI, enabling new ultrasound applications and enhanced accuracy.

Loma Linda University Medical Centre emergency medicine and critical care physician Dr. Vi Dinh said: “COVID-19 patients can deteriorate rapidly in a matter of minutes to hours, and ultrasound is there and ready when we don’t have minutes to spare.

“And while ultrasound alone doesn’t tell me exactly what the disease is, it allows me to look for typical COVID-19 ultrasound findings as well as assess the disease severity to determine the optimal management plan for the patient.

“I appreciate that point-of-care ultrasound is much safer, faster to use, and easier to sanitize than many other medical devices in the emergency department and intensive care unit. This technology is truly critical in the fight against COVID-19.”