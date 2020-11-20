These systems have the ability to provide digital x-ray imaging studies and fluoroscopy exams, allowing physicians to enhance workflow and assess their patient's condition

Fujifilm enters US surgical C-arm and radiographic fluoroscopy markets. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.)

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, has entered the surgical and fluoroscopy markets with two new systems: the Persona C Surgical C-Arm and Persona RF PREMIUM System.

These systems have the ability to provide digital x-ray imaging studies and fluoroscopy exams, allowing physicians to enhance workflow and assess their patient’s condition.

Persona C surgical c-arm is an advanced imaging solution engineered for fast, precise positioning and advanced image quality across a broad range of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures. It will be available with 21x21cm or 30x30cm amorphous Silicon (aSi) flat panel detector options for ultra-low dose fluoroscopy and vascular imaging. Featuring 81cm of free space, a removable grid and dedicated ‘radiography mode’ for high quality-still imaging, Persona C is designed for easy, precise navigation and imaging.

“Diagnostic imaging continues to play a crucial role in diagnosis and patient care,” noted Susan Crennan, Senior Product Marketing Manager, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “As a company that constantly strives to innovate to improve patient outcomes, we’re delighted to offer providers cutting-edge C-arm technologies and radiography/fluoroscopy systems engineered to enhance productivity and expand capabilities with state-of-the art imaging.”

Also new to RSNA 2020 is the Persona RF PREMIUM System. This new multi-use radiography and fluoroscopy system provides real-time imaging for skeletal, digestive, urinary, respiratory, reproductive systems; or specific organs; including the heart, lung and kidneys. The new system incorporates a 17×17″ DR detector and can be configured with an optional overhead tube crane and upright radiography bucky, allowing for greater flexibility in uses and better ROI for purchasing justification.

“Fujifilm continues to expand our cutting-edge medical imaging portfolio with a mission to give both hospitals and medical centers the technologies they need to positively impact patient care,” said Hidetoshi Izawa, Vice President of Modality Solutions and Clinical Affairs, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “As a longtime leader in diagnostic imaging, entering the radiographic fluoroscopy market with the innovative Persona C Surgical C-Arm and Persona RF PREMIUM System is a natural extension to our company and for our customers.”

Fujifilm offers a broad-spectrum of diagnostic imaging systems to healthcare providers across the nation, and the company recently began accepting orders for its new Persona C Mobile Fluoroscopy System in the United States. Persona R&F Fluoroscopy System will be made available in the U.S. upon completion of regulatory requirements.

Source: Company Press Release