Freudenberg Medical has purchased hypotube manufacturing business from Merit Medical Systems for an undisclosed sum.

Under the deal, Freudenberg has acquired the manufacturing equipment and related assets used by Merit Medical in its hypotube manufacturing business.

Freudenberg will integrate the acquired business in its company Cambus Medical, which operates from Galway of Ireland. Cambus Medical is a major hypotube manufacturer in the minimally invasive industry.

Founded in 2006, Cambus Medical is engaged in the development and manufacturing of hypotubes, specialty needles, and metal micro-components for catheters and minimally invasive devices used in diagnostic and therapeutic interventions.

Freudenberg also acquired manufacturing equipment for laser-cut hypotubes

The deal also allowed Freudenberg to acquire manufacturing equipment for laser-cut hypotubes and gain access to additional technology from Merit Medical.

Cambus Medical will receive PTFE coated tubing and wire from Merit Medical to avoid obstacles in the product supply for all existing customers.

Freudenberg Medical CEO Dr Max Kley said: “Freudenberg Medical covers the full value chain from supplying mission-critical components like hypotubes to full device manufacturing. This level of vertical integration puts us into a unique position to offer the most advanced technical solutions to our minimally invasive device customers.”

Cambus Medical CEO Barry Comerford said: “this strategic acquisition will give Cambus Medical key equipment to increase production capacity, deepen our technology base to achieve unrivalled laser processing and coating capabilities, and expand our customer base.”

In August 2015, Freudenberg Medical acquired a 75% stake in Germany-based Hemoteq from Earlybird Venture Capital and Pinova Capital, which provides surface coating technologies and related services for medical devices.

Freudenberg Medical is involved in the designing, development and manufacturing of medical devices, components and product solutions

The firm offers product solutions, including high precision components and tubing to drug coatings, finished devices, composite catheter shafts and hypotubes for minimally invasive, handheld, and catheter-based devices.

With 11 manufacturing operations, the company employs over 1,500 associates across the world.