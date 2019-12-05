The device itself features real-time messaging for two-way communications between patients and their healthcare provider, and an easy-to-use UI design colour touch screen

Image: ForaCare Suisse launches 'Lab in the Pocket' technology. Photo: Courtesy of Belova59 from Pixabay.

ForaCare Suisse announced the launch of its FORA 6 GTel multi-functional monitoring device with its new “Lab in the Pocket” technology (available on the GTel model and FORA 6 Series products).

The innovative 6-in-1 monitoring technology provides seamless 3G/4G data transmission of six key health parameters via a single device: Blood Glucose (BG), Hematocrit (HCT), Hemoglobin (HB), β-ketone (KB), Total Cholesterol (TCH) and Uric Acid (UA) levels.

“ForaCare is pleased to provide such simple, yet eloquent innovation to the healthcare marketplace. Given the importance of key health parameters to healthcare providers, we sought a solution to deliver them in a simple and timely manner. We developed this technology with patients and providers and their needs in mind,” said Ty-Minh Tan, CEO of ForaCare Suisse AG.

The new FORA 6 GTel provides automatic upload of tests via SIM card and transmits the data directly to a Telehealth System and healthcare providers, eliminating the need to use a smart phone, and providing fast and simple data transfer for better patient monitoring by medical professionals.

In addition, the device itself features real-time messaging for two-way communications between patients and their healthcare provider, and an easy-to-use UI design color touch screen. It includes other features to encourage patient compliance and peace of mind such as audible voice guidance, as many as 10 different reminders from provider to patient, and a service button for patients to request assistance from their provider. With its patented Gold Test strips, the FORA 6 Series devices provide the highest precision and accuracy available.

Source: Company Press Release