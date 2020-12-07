The new antibody test is said to deliver enhanced performance compared to existing tests, including the ELISA gold standard

FlowMetric launches new Covid-19 Antibody Test. (Credit: Belova59 from Pixabay.)

FlowMetric Life Sciences has introduced an advanced Covid-19 antibody test, developed by leveraging its expertise in immune response and in the Flow Cytometry technology platform.

According to the company, accurate and sensitive testing to determine the presence of Covid-19 antibodies is important for the development of safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics targeting the Covid-19 virus.

Also, the ELISA platform has been considered the gold standard for antibody testing, regardless of its limitations.

The company claimed that its new test will be an advancement in Covid-19 antibody testing, delivering enhanced performance compared to existing tests, including the ELISA gold standard.

Its new antibody test facilitates differentiation of an infection due to virus exposure from a vaccine response, with enhanced sensitivity and specificity, said the company.

FlowMetric founder and CEO Renold J Capocasale said: “The applications of this advanced, multiplexed assay are ideal for companies working on vaccine development or Covid-19 related therapeutics.

The new test from FlowMetric delivers 99% specificity and 99% sensitivity

The new Covid-19 diagnostic test from FlowMetric is said to deliver more than 99% specificity and more than 99% sensitivity.

The antibody new test is capable of differentiating an infection due to virus exposure compared to a vaccine response, and detecting antibodies over a wide range.

Also, the test facilitates simultaneous identification of antibodies to multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins, and offers two-fold the information over the same testing time, compared to ELISA platform, said the company.

FlowMetric is offering its advanced antibody test at its CLIA-certified, High Complexity laboratory, where the firm has a capacity to process more than 1,000 samples per day, and provide results within 24 to 48 hours period.