The tubeless Omnipod DASH System provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need for daily injections and allows individuals to discreetly and intuitively manage their diabetes via a new touchscreen interface

Image: First European patients start using Insulet’s new Omnipod DASH. Photo: Courtesy of Leo_65/Pixabay

Insulet Corporation, the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced the launch of the new Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System (Omnipod DASH System) in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The tubeless Omnipod DASH System provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need for daily injections and allows individuals to discreetly and intuitively manage their diabetes via a new touchscreen interface allowing for greater freedom and flexibility to focus on living life to the fullest.

Insulet’s new system is simple and easy to use, which should benefit users, their caregivers, and the healthcare professionals who help treat their diabetes. Insulet recently won ‘Medical Device Company of the Year’ at the prestigious Diabetes Professional Conference in October 2019, London1 in recognition for excellence in launching direct operations in Europe since July 1st 2018. People with diabetes at King’s College Hospital in London and a leading hospital in Amsterdam are now among the first in Europe to access Insulet’s new system.

“We are highly focused on individualised care and freedom of choice, both of which are exceptionally important when it comes to the overall customer experience,” said DJ Cass, Head of International. “Our customers were at the heart of our development efforts when designing our new product innovation and we are proud to build on the existing advantages of Pod therapy, which provides flexibility, ease of use and discretion.”

The Omnipod DASH System features a tubeless, waterproof* Pod that provides up to 72 hours of non-stop insulin with an intuitive, colour touch-screen Personal Diabetes Manager that is a locked-down smartphone. The Omnipod DASH System is designed to serve as the foundation for Insulet’s future innovation.

Dr Pratik Choudhary, Senior Lecturer and Consultant in Diabetes at King’s College London stated, “King’s is proud to be one of the first centres to offer the Omnipod DASH System in Europe, which will help expand choice available for people with diabetes, including those on Multiple Daily Injections who are using or considering the use of insulin pump therapy. The system is so intuitive and easy to use that it allows us as Healthcare Professionals to focus more of our time with our patients rather than the technology.”

Ben Smith, who is among the first individuals in Europe to be placed on the Omnipod DASH System at King’s College London stated, “The Omnipod System has had a huge impact on my quality of life – the fact that it’s tubeless and waterproof just means I can get on with my daily routine. With the new Omnipod DASH System, the PDM is just like a mobile phone and will allow me to see an even clearer picture of my diabetes management!”

Source: Company Press Release