Cardiovascular Systems, a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced today that the first patient in the United Arab Emirates has been treated with its Stealth 360® Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS).

The first peripheral patient in the Middle East was treated by Dr. Faisal Hasan at the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Dr. Hasan said, “CSI’s orbital atherectomy simultaneously removes calcified plaque within the vessel and modifies medial calcium. This dual mode of action helped restore blood flow and vessel motility in a very challenging peripheral patient. The ability of orbital atherectomy to safely treat calcified peripheral lesions, both above and below the knee, will allow me to serve an unmet need in the United Arab Emirates.”

Scott Ward, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSI, said, “In the last year, we have successfully introduced our OAS technology in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. As our distribution partner, OrbusNeich, identifies new markets, we are providing best-in-class training to physicians committed to improving patient outcomes within this underserved patient population.”

