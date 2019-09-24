FEops HEARTguide is a procedure planning environment for structural heart interventions offering physicians insights to evaluate device sizing and positioning pre-operatively using computational modeling and simulation technology

Image: FEops selected by Dassault Systèmes. Photo: Courtesy of dream designs/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

FEops, a leader in personalized predictive planning for structural heart interventions, today announced its selection into Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, an initiative to nurture and empower disruptive projects transforming society with a positive impact by leveraging collective intelligence.

“It’s a privilege and honor to be selected for this prestigious program but moreover a recognition for the innovative aspect of FEops HEARTguide predictive planning technology and its alignment with Dassault Systèmes’ vision that life science is going through an accelerated digitization. With direct access to Dassault Systèmes’ most advanced and best-in-class 3D modeling and simulation software on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and experts we will accelerate further developments of FEops HEARTguide significantly” said Matthieu De Beule, co-founder and CEO FEops.

FEops HEARTguide, which received CE mark earlier this year, is a one-in-its-kind procedure planning environment for structural heart interventions that provides physicians unique insights to evaluate device sizing and positioning pre-operatively using novel computational modeling and simulation technology. The current release includes workflows for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) and left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) procedures.

The 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, in addition to giving access to professional applications on the cloud-based 3DEXPERIENCE platform, will provide FEops with expert mentoring that will be essential for improving scalability and further developing FEops’ HEARTguide such as the incorporation of novel simulation technologies and machine learning to foster faster and more accurate personalized predictive pre-procedural insights and thereby significantly reducing turnaround times.

“We’re very pleased to welcome FEops into the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab program,” said Frédéric Vacher, Head of Innovation – 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, Dassault Systèmes. “FEops reflects the types of innovative companies that we are looking to nurture in building our digital healthcare ecosystem. We’ve embraced the opportunity to collaborate with them to change the landscape of cardiovascular clinical care.”

FEops HEARTguide cloud-based procedure planning environment uses advanced personalized computational modeling and simulation to provide clinicians and medical device manufacturers with first-ever insights into the interaction between transcatheter structural heart devices and specific patient anatomy – preoperatively. The current release includes TAVI and LAAO workflows. Such insights have the power to accelerate research and development of novel device-based solutions, as well as ultimately help to improve clinical outcomes in real-world hospital settings.

Source: Company Press Release