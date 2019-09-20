Viseon developed the Voyant technology for use in posterior and lateral access MIS spine procedures

Image: The US FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. Photo: courtesy of The U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Viseon’s advanced high-definition real time imaging technology for minimally invasive spine surgery.

Voyant System integrated with minimally invasive surgical (MIS) access with real time high definition imaging technology allows for efficient procedural workflow.

It improves a clinician’s intraoperative visualisation, offering a more accurate view of the operative field.

The Viseon technology provides a single-use disposable alternative to surgical microscopes, endoscopes and loupes, projecting the operative field onto a high definition flat panel display within the OR and to remote locations.

It integrates the total OR staff involvement during the procedure and supports advanced teaching and training opportunities.

Viseon has developed the Voyant technology for use in posterior and lateral access MIS spine procedures.

The company aims to complete a clinical usage study over the next few months using the Voyant System in both types of procedures, with focus on posterior access and lateral access fusion patients.

The system has been developed for use during posterior lumbar access, integrated onto minimally invasive tubular retractors

Viseon plans limited commercialisation of the Voyant system by the end of the first quarter 2020. Full market release is expected for the second half of next year.

Viseon CEO Jeff Valko said: “One of our major goals is to address the unmet clinical need for enhanced visualization during state-of-the-art minimally invasive lateral access lumbar fusion procedures.

“This application alone has game-changing potential for lateral access market leadership differentiation. We have also developed the system for use during posterior lumbar access, integrated onto minimally invasive tubular retractors.”

Viseon was co-founded by HBM-MedFocus for the development of superior access and visualisation to advance the growth of minimally invasive spinal surgery in posterior and lateral access fusion spine procedures, as well as cervical spinal patients.

The company has developed a platform technology that has various opportunities for technological expansion.