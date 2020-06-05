BAUSCH + LOMB INFUSE contact lenses feature a next generation contact lens material (kalifilcon A), which is designed to meet the unmet needs of contact lens wearers, including those who experience contact lens dryness
Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health”), today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BAUSCH + LOMB INFUSE™ daily disposable silicone hydrogel (SiHy daily) contact lenses.
BAUSCH + LOMB INFUSE contact lenses feature a next generation contact lens material (kalifilcon A), which is designed to meet the unmet needs of contact lens wearers, including those who experience contact lens dryness. Engineered with Bausch + Lomb’s most advanced proprietary contact lens technologies, BAUSCH + LOMB INFUSE offers outstanding breathability for healthy lens wear while providing exceptional all-day comfort and high definition optics.
“Bausch + Lomb continues to push the innovation curve in the contact lens space with the FDA’s clearance of BAUSCH + LOMB INFUSE,” said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. “We are excited to add this breakthrough new SiHy daily contact lens to our portfolio and provide the outstanding health, vision and comfort that practitioners expect and patients deserve from Bausch + Lomb. We anticipate BAUSCH + LOMB INFUSE will be available to eye care practitioners in the second half of 2020.”
Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments.
