Mobile app can help surgeons engage with peers

Exactech expands its Active Intelligence portfolio with Chime. (Photo: Business Wire.)

Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation and smart solutions for joint replacement surgery, announced today the launch of the Chime app. Chime is a mobile app created to help transform the way surgeons collectively share intelligence throughout the journey of patient care.

Available for iOS and Android, Chime gives Exactech surgeons a dedicated platform for participating in clinical exchanges and surgical case discussions with colleagues. Chime users can post cases, solicit feedback, pose questions, launch polls and comment on interesting cases.

“Chime is creating a community of passionate and engaged surgeons collaborating on tough cases,” said Howard Routman, DO, an orthopaedic surgeon in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and early adopter of the technology. “Chime offers an innovative, efficient way to share our experiences.”

Chime is the latest in a fast-growing line-up of solutions that power Exactech’s Active Intelligence platform. The company is aggressively expanding its portfolio of uniquely accessible innovations to help surgeons engage with patients and peers, solve challenges with predictive tools and optimize the way they perform surgery.

Chime is currently available as a value-added tool for Exactech Equinoxe shoulder surgeons. The company plans to expand access to the new clinical exchange app to support its hip, knee and foot and ankle customers.

Source: Company Press Release