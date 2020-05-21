The Evo IQ Syringe Infusion System has been designed to deliver small volumes of medications and other fluids to patients in a controlled fashion

Baxter gets regulatory approval for Evo IQ Syringe Infusion System in Europe and Australia. (Credit: Wikipedia/Sébastien Bertrand)

Baxter International has secured the CE mark approval and regulatory approval from Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for its Evo IQ Syringe Infusion System.

The US-based health care company intends to install its new system at hospitals in the UK, Ireland, Greece, Australia and New Zealand, and seek regulatory approvals in other countries.

Baxter medication delivery business general manager David Ferguson said: “Around the world, many clinicians prefer to have a choice between syringe and large volume infusion pumps to accommodate patient needs.

“Introducing the Evo IQ Syringe Infusion System enables a wider range of infusion therapy options for different patient populations. Evolving our portfolio to build on Baxter’s infusion system expertise is key as we strive to personalize therapy and eliminate preventable harm.”

Evo IQ Syringe Infusion System features modern interface and intuitive clinical workflows

The device joins the Evo IQ large volumetric pump (LVP) as part of the Evo IQ Infusion Platform, which comprises a suite of smart pumps that helps clinicians to meet a patient’s specific needs, by leveraging the technology.

The Evo IQ syringe pump can be used in different patient care environments including adult, pediatric, and neonatal, and facilitates the delivery of medications through continuous and intermittent modes.

The Evo IQ Syringe Infusion System has been designed to offer patient safety and clinician efficiency, and is supported by Baxter’s web-based Dose IQ Safety Software and wireless IQ Enterprise Connectivity Suite to help reduce the potentially harmful infusion programming errors.

In addition, the system also features a modern interface, intuitive clinical workflows and an advanced set portfolio to facilitate increased compliance and efficiency for clinicians, said the company.

Baxter Europe medication delivery and pharmaceuticals businesses vice president Andrew Goldney said: “As health systems continue to treat an unprecedented number of patients due to Covid-19, launching the Evo IQ Syringe Infusion System will help Baxter increase overall supply of infusion systems in markets around the world.

“These approvals will enable us to bring a much-needed option for delivering fluids and medications to a diverse patient population.”