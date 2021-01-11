CareStart Covid-19 antigen test consists of a disposable rapid antigen testing lateral flow device to identify active Covid-19 infection within 15 minutes

Everlywell is set to distribute Access Bio's CareStart Covid-19 antigen test. (Credit: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay)

Digital health company Everlywell has entered into a distribution agreement with life sciences company Ginkgo Bioworks on the Covid-19 antigen test.

Under the deal, Everlywell will supply Access Bio’s FDA-authorised CareStart Covid-19 antigen test to workplaces, clinics, schools, government offices, and health plans.

The CareStart Covid-19 antigen test, which is designed to be administered by healthcare professionals, consists of a disposable rapid antigen testing lateral flow device to identify active Covid-19 infection within 15 minutes.

Everlywell’s enterprise line of business has distributed Covid-19 tests to more than 250 organisation following receipt of the first FDA emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its kind for its Covid-19 test home collection kit.

Everlywell launches new digital tools

The company has also launched new digital tools to assist organisations stay safe and compliant. It has announced the addition of new features to its reporting platform Everlywell Lens, which was launched at the starting of 2020 and has been used at universities, workplaces, and organisations across the country.

Everlywell Lens is reporting dashboard, which assists organisations test their participants for Covid-19, certain chronic conditions, or certain infectious diseases at scale.

Everlywell Opt-In Portal is a digital solution that will allow organisations online distribution and shipment of at-home test kits irrespective of the manufacturer.

The company’s solutions consist of Everlywell Covid-19 test home collection kit, which includes an FDA-authorised RT-PCR test, in addition to the CareStart Covid-19 antigen test from Access Bio.

In May 2020, Everlywell secured EUA status from FDA or its Covid-19 test home collection kit, which is designed for use with certain authorised tests.