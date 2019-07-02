Specialty pharmaceuticals firm EVER Pharma has introduced new patient friendly subcutaneous pump for Parkinson´s disease.

Image: EVER Pharma’s D-mine infusion pump. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

D-mine pump is the portable micro infusion device, which recently secured CE mark approval and is currently being introduced in various European countries.

EVER Pharma dopaminergic therapy head Dominic Benning said: “CE approval of the D-mine Pump and the launch, is an important milestone for our product portfolio in Parkinson´s disease. EVER Pharma is now able to deliver an enhanced and comprehensive package of care with its Parkinson´s disease medication Apomorphine and its own Medical Devices.”

The company has specifically designed D-mine pump to facilitate precise continuous subcutaneous drug delivery for Parkinson´s patients in a compact, simple to use and patient friendly package.

The compact device features special micro-rotary pump technology, minimal buttons and an advanced menu screen interface.

D-mine pump is also provided with automatic drug filling, multiple languages and data storage capabilities, and is does not need complex flow rate calculations.

The firm provides a complete therapy package for Parkinson’s disease with D-mine pump, D-mine pen and Dacepton (Dopaceptin, Apomorphine hydrochloride).

EVER Pharma general manager Georges Kahwati said: “With the development of the EVER Pharma D-mine Pump for Parkinson’s therapy, we have realized a very ambitious project with challenging requirements.

“This considerable investment in this product is a clear statement of the spirit of EVER Pharma to put focus on patients’ needs and support with customized solutions. EVER Pharma delivers a complete package with its Parkinson´s disease portfolio, from medication to means of administration with innovative medical devices.”

EVER Pharma is involved in the research, development, production and commercialisation of products in the areas of neurology, critical care, anesthesia and oncology.

The company produces products at its EU GMP certified facilities in Austria and Germany. It is specialised in the production of complex injectables such as high potency substances, crystal suspensions in vials, pre-filled syringes, ampoules and implants.

Via 25 international affiliated companies and strategic partners, EVER Pharma markets its products in more than 70 countries.