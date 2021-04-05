The SARS-CoV-2 NeutraLISA assay, which is based on ELISA technology, uses non-pathogenic viral proteins

EUROIMMUN has introduced SARS-CoV-2 NeutraLISA assay. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

PerkinElmer company EUROIMMUN has introduced SARS-CoV-2 NeutraLISA assay to determine the neutralising capacity of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

Part of the firm’s portfolio of Covid-19 diagnostics, the CE-marked surrogate neutralisation test has been designed for the identification of neutralising antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

The SARS-CoV-2 NeutraLISA will help determine the inhibitory effect of antibodies that can block the interaction between biochemically produced RBD and ACE2.

EUROIMMUN’s SARS-CoV-2 NeutraLISA assay, which is based on ELISA technology, uses non-pathogenic viral proteins.

The company has designed the assay to process in common lab settings either manually or automatically.

EUROIMMUN is currently offering SARS-CoV-2 NeutraLISA assay in more than 30 countries, which accept the CE mark.

EUROIMMUN CEO Dr Wolfgang Schlumberger said: “The SARS-CoV-2 NeutraLISA assay supplements EUROIMMUN’s existing CE-marked QuantiVac ELISA and SARS-CoV-2 Interferon-gamma Release Assay which is expected to be available with CE mark soon.

“In combination, the assays make a powerful trio to help evaluate the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 induced through natural infection or vaccination with S1/RBD-based vaccines from multiple angles.”

In December last year, EUROIMMUN secured CE mark approval for its new polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to differentiate between Covid-19 and flu.

EUROIMMUN provides a range of Covid-19 products, including real-time PCR tests, an antigen detection assay for acute diagnostics, multiple antibody tests and a dried blood spot solution to help assess the immune response.

The company also offers the Interferon-gamma Release Assay for the assessment of specific T-cell response. It is currently available for research use only.

In addition, the company offers automation systems for small, medium and high sample throughput workflows.