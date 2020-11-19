The combined tests are designed for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 and the quantitative detection of Influenza A, Influenza B, and RSV

Eurofins launches combined test For Covid-19, flu and RSV. (Credit: PIRO4D from Pixabay.)

Infectious disease testing laboratory Eurofins Viracor has launched various combined tests to detect different viral infections including Covid-19, influenza A/B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The combined tests are intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 and the quantitative detection of Influenza A, Influenza B, and RSV, said the company.

Also, the tests are said to play an important role in differentiating between multiple respiratory pathogens that show overlapping symptoms including COVID-19 and Flu, helping extended care facilities, employers, schools, and healthcare systems.

Eurofins Viracor said that the combined test for Covid-19 and Flu is currently available, and a combined test to detect Covid-19, Flu, and RSV is will be launched on 7 December 2020.

Eurofins is among the first to receive EUA for its SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test.

The company claimed that has been working to offer diagnostic testing since the onset of the pandemic, and is among the first commercial laboratories to receive EUA for its SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test.

Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics has secured FDA EUA for its at-home Covid-19 nasal PCR test in October 2020.

The at-home PCR test was Viracor based on its SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay.

Eurofins’ advanced Covid-19 assay offerings includes an EUA-authorized at-home Covid-19 PCR Test Kit, pooled, antibody, wastewater, worn-mask, and saliva tests.

Viracor is a completely owned subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific, with more than 30 years of expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing.

The company stated: “COVID-19 testing plays a critical role in therapeutics population surveillance, clinical trials, and forthcoming vaccination implementation.

“Eurofins continues to support the scientific community’s pursuit of new COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics during discover, novel assay development, and throughout all phases of clinical trials.”