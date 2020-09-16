This compact mobile cart solution brings tablets, technology, supplies and more to wherever they’re needed in healthcare, education, industrial and other environments. An optional LifeKinnex™ hot swap battery keeps power available for the cart even if an outlet is not

Ergotron's new StyleView Pole Cart can be configured to support healthcare, education, industrial applications and more. (Credit: Business Wire)

Ergotron, a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play and care for others, announced the introduction of the StyleView Pole Cart.

This compact mobile cart solution brings tablets, technology, supplies and more to wherever they’re needed in healthcare, education, industrial and other environments. An optional LifeKinnex™ hot swap battery keeps power available for the cart even if an outlet is not.

The cart was designed with a modular architecture to make customization simple­—the included T-slot and VESA plate fit a variety of accessories. A convenient handle improves ergonomics and offers precise movement. Three-inch, heavy-duty casters provide easy maneuvering from room to room or across floors of various surfaces.

“One of the many hospital applications for the StyleView Pole Cart is connecting isolated patients to others,” said Mark Brandenhoff, general manager, healthcare at Ergotron. “With a tablet mount, this solution can be positioned next to a patient’s bed, providing an easy way to communicate with hospital caregivers or with family. This can enhance the patient experience and reduce pathogen transmission in the era of COVID-19.”

The StyleView Pole Cart’s simple, slender design can easily fit in tight spaces in healthcare environments. In a classroom, teachers can mount a tablet or other small device and position the cart by a student desk or at the front of a classroom for remote learners. In industrial applications, the StyleView Pole Cart can be maneuvered anywhere on a busy manufacturing floor.

With a thermal imaging camera attached, the cart can also be deployed in offices or public spaces to detect body temperatures and support efforts to help maintain healthy teams and communities.

Source: Company Press Release