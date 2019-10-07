EP Map offers 3D mapping and navigation system with integrated signal recording and pacing system, radiofrequency ablation generator and irrigation pump

Image: EP Map offers 3D mapping and navigation system. Photo: Courtesy of Ajax Health/PRNewswire.

EP Map System, a Germany-based electrophysiology (EP) procedures developer, has announced the closing of a $25m Series A financing round led by Ajax Health.

The company intends to use the funding proceeds to improve its technology and prepare for commercialisation of its products in the US.

EP Map founder and CEO Manfred Piechura said: “We started EP Map in 2014 with the goal of creating a modern, easy to use EP system that can be used by hospitals around the world to provide state of the art care to their patients.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Ajax on this next step in the company’s life and to bring the Ajax team’s expertise into EP Map.”

EP Map offers 3D mapping and navigation system

EP Map has developed a range of technologies for use in electrophysiology (EP) procedures that includes 3D mapping and navigation system with an integrated signal recording and pacing system, radiofrequency ablation generator and irrigation pump.

In 2016, the firm secured CE Mark for its product, and has commercially introduced in Europe and other geographies across the globe.

Along with the investment, Ajax Health has added several of executives to the EP Map management team, including Doug Koo as CFO and managing director.

Ajax Health is a US-based company that aims to identify, invest in and scale disruptive technologies in the medical device space.

In September 2019, Ajax Health secured $100m funding led by the HealthQuest Capital, to invest in medtech, healthcare services, and healthcare IT companies that focus on major issues in healthcare. The funding round, which led to the formation of Ajax 3, was also participated by Polaris Partners.

Koo said: “We have been impressed by the EP Map system and are excited to be working with Manfred and his team in Herdecke to bring the technology to the next level.”